Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound capellini
- 4 ounces diced proscuitto
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan at room temperature
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- fresh ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup cooked peas
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the proscuitto until golden, approximately 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for one minute. Turn off the heat.
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Approximately 2-3 minutes.
- While the pasta cooks, whisk the eggs with the cheese, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup of pasta water to the eggs to temper them. (So they don’t scramble when mixed into the pasta.)
- Remove the pasta with a slotted spoon and transfer to the skillet with the proscuitto. Mix the pasta with the fat and proscuitto and then slowly add the eggs to the pasta while stirring constantly. If the pasta still seems dry add another 1/4 cup of the pasta water and stir until creamy. Fold in the peas and serve immediately.
