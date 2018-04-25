Submitted by Ms. Barbara Haska of Ravenna, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup all purpose flour
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup oatmeal (NOT quick or instant oatmeal)
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Butter cups of a regular 12-cup muffin pan.
- Combine dry ingredients (except cranberries) in a large mixing bowl. Be sure they are well mixed.
- In a separate bowl, toss cranberries with 1 Tablespoon of dry mixture to coat them thoroughly, then set aside until later.
- Melt butter over low heat and remove from stove to cool for several minutes. Stir milk into melted butter, then stir in the egg. Stir butter mixture into dry ingredients in large bowl and mix well.
- Stir in cranberries, and be sure they are well distributed. Don’t overstir.
- Spoon batter into greased muffin cups, and bake in a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to stand and cool at least 5 minutes before removing from pan.
