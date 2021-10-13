Slow Cooker Candied Sweet Potatoes
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups water, divided
- 4 cups sweet potatoes (raw) cut in cubes
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Put half of the water in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place flour in a plastic bag, add sweet potato cubes and shake to coat. Pout sweet potatoes and flour in slow cooker. Sprinkle brown sugar and salt over the sweet potatoes. Pour the remaining water around and between sweet potatoes. Cook on high setting for 4-5 hours until potatoes are soft and other ingredients and thickened and glazed. Approximately 5-6 servings.
