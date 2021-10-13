Sweet Potato Burgers

Sweet Potato Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 sweet potato medium-sized, peeled, baked or microwaved
  • 16 oz. white beans drained and rinsed, cooked
  • 1 tsp. lemon pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 cup plain panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Set oven to 400 ºF, bake cubed sweet potato in oven for 40-60 minutes or until tender. OR a quicker option is to add the cubed sweet potato and 1 tablespoon of water in a bowl, cover with clear wrap, and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes or until tender.
  2. Add the soft, cooked potato and beans in a large mixing bowl. Use a large fork to mash well.
  3. Fold in spices, salt and honey. Mix well and add flour a tablespoon at a time to thicken.
  4. Fold in Panko crumbs to mashed mixture. Mixture should be thick enough to form patties. If needed, add more crumbs to thicken.
  5. Form burger mixture into large patties and place on the side. Heat a skillet over high heat with olive oil.
  6. Place patty on hot skillet and cook until brown and toasted, 2-3 minutes on each side.
  7. Slice up all your burger toppings and toast the buns.
  8. Store leftover patties, sealed, in the refrigerator for up to a day. You can also freeze and eat within a few weeks for best flavor and texture.

