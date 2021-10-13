Sweet Potato Burgers
Ingredients:
- 1 sweet potato medium-sized, peeled, baked or microwaved
- 16 oz. white beans drained and rinsed, cooked
- 1 tsp. lemon pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 cup plain panko breadcrumbs
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Set oven to 400 ºF, bake cubed sweet potato in oven for 40-60 minutes or until tender. OR a quicker option is to add the cubed sweet potato and 1 tablespoon of water in a bowl, cover with clear wrap, and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes or until tender.
- Add the soft, cooked potato and beans in a large mixing bowl. Use a large fork to mash well.
- Fold in spices, salt and honey. Mix well and add flour a tablespoon at a time to thicken.
- Fold in Panko crumbs to mashed mixture. Mixture should be thick enough to form patties. If needed, add more crumbs to thicken.
- Form burger mixture into large patties and place on the side. Heat a skillet over high heat with olive oil.
- Place patty on hot skillet and cook until brown and toasted, 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Slice up all your burger toppings and toast the buns.
- Store leftover patties, sealed, in the refrigerator for up to a day. You can also freeze and eat within a few weeks for best flavor and texture.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!