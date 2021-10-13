Sweet Potato Biscuits with Rosemary Honey Butter

By -
0
12

Sweet Potato Biscuits with Rosemary Honey Butter

Ingredients:

  • 1 (7-ounce) package buttermilk biscuit mix
  • 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potato
  • ¼ cup water

Directions:

  1. Combine the biscuit mix with the sweet potato and water in a bowl; mix just until moist.
  2. Spoon the dough in 1½ to 2-inch rounds onto a lightly greased baking sheet, separating each by ½ inch. Bake at 425˚F for 8 to 11 minutes, or until tops are golden brown.
  3. Serve with Rosemary-Honey Butter, recipe below.

Rosemary-Honey Butter

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Cream the butter in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in the rosemary. Add the honey and stir until partially mixed. Spoon the butter onto wax paper and roll into a log, twisting the ends like a peppermint wrapper.
  2. Chill until firm. Delicious spread atop Sweet Potato Biscuits.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.