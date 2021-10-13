Sweet Potato Biscuits with Rosemary Honey Butter
Ingredients:
- 1 (7-ounce) package buttermilk biscuit mix
- 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potato
- ¼ cup water
Directions:
- Combine the biscuit mix with the sweet potato and water in a bowl; mix just until moist.
- Spoon the dough in 1½ to 2-inch rounds onto a lightly greased baking sheet, separating each by ½ inch. Bake at 425˚F for 8 to 11 minutes, or until tops are golden brown.
- Serve with Rosemary-Honey Butter, recipe below.
Rosemary-Honey Butter
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Cream the butter in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in the rosemary. Add the honey and stir until partially mixed. Spoon the butter onto wax paper and roll into a log, twisting the ends like a peppermint wrapper.
- Chill until firm. Delicious spread atop Sweet Potato Biscuits.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!