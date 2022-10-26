Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp. salt

4 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 cup half and half

1 cup milk

1 15 oz. can pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 16 oz loaf cinnamon swirl bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

½ cup caramel sauce

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Directions: