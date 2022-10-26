Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 4 large eggs
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup milk
- 1 15 oz. can pumpkin
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 16 oz loaf cinnamon swirl bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- ½ cup caramel sauce
- 1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together brown sugar, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie seasoning, and salt.
- Whisk in eggs and egg yolks. Stir in half and half, milk, pumpkin and vanilla.
- Place bread cubes in an extra large mixing bowl. Pour half and half mixture evenly over bread cubes then gently toss to coat. Let rest 10 minutes to absorb into bread.
- Spoon half mixture into a buttered 7 quart slow cooker. Pour caramel sauce over mix and top with remainder of bread mixture. Cook on low temperature for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
- Serve warm with salted caramel sauce, pecans and ice cream.
