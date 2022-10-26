Sous Vide Strip Steak
Submitted by: Jordan Roberts a member of Farm and Dairy Staff
Yield: 1 Steak
Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, and then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath.
The equipment takes out all of the guess work. Your machine’s manufacturer will provide cooking times and temperatures for your dish. You do not have to worry about overcooking, as the water will hold your temperature until you are ready to serve. This method offers consistency and repeatable results.
Equipment needed:
- thermal immersion circulator machine
- pan
- sealed bag
- large clip.
Ingredients:
- Strip Steak
- 2 Tbsp. Butter
- Your favorite steak seasonings
Directions:
- Place your steak in a heavy plastic bag, add your favorite seasonings and 1 Tbsp butter. Seal bag, removing all air, and clip to the side of your pan when temperature is reached per the manufacturer’s directions.
- This steak will take about 2 hours. Make sure the steak is completely submerged.
- When desired temperature is reached, remove the bag from the water bath. Remove the steak from the bag and pat dry with paper towels.
- Heat 1 Tbsp. butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the steak and any additional seasonings and sear until well-browned, about 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.
- Remove and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut and serve.
