Sous Vide Strip Steak

Submitted by: Jordan Roberts a member of Farm and Dairy Staff

Yield: 1 Steak

Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, and then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath.

The equipment takes out all of the guess work. Your machine’s manufacturer will provide cooking times and temperatures for your dish. You do not have to worry about overcooking, as the water will hold your temperature until you are ready to serve. This method offers consistency and repeatable results.

Equipment needed:

thermal immersion circulator machine

pan

sealed bag

large clip.

Ingredients:

Strip Steak

2 Tbsp. Butter

Your favorite steak seasonings

Directions: