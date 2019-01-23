Slow Cooker Old Fashion Ham Bean Soup

Slow Cooker Old Fashion Ham Bean Soup
Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups white beans
  • ham hock
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 cup ham, cubed
  • 1 Tbsp ham base
  • 1 Tbsp parsley
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • water
  • salt and coarse black pepper

Directions:

  1. Place first seven ingredients in slow cooker. Cover with water. Turn on low for 6-8 hours.
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard hock and gently mash beans before serving.

