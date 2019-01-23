Slow Cooker Old Fashion Ham Bean Soup
Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 2 cups white beans
- ham hock
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 cup ham, cubed
- 1 Tbsp ham base
- 1 Tbsp parsley
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- water
- salt and coarse black pepper
Directions:
- Place first seven ingredients in slow cooker. Cover with water. Turn on low for 6-8 hours.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard hock and gently mash beans before serving.
