Slow Cooker Chili
Yield: Makes 2-1/2 quarts or 6 servings.
For a Vegetarian Version: Omit meat. Add 1 cup canned or frozen chopped mild green chiles (drained), 1/2 cup uncooked brown rice and an additional 1 cup water. Cook as directed above.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dried pinto beans, sorted and rinsed
- 1 cup dried red kidney beans, sorted and rinsed
- water
- 1-1/2 pound beef sirloin or pork loin,trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (3-1/2 cups)
- 1 pound yellow or white onions, coarsely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced (1-1/3 cups)
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1-1/2 cups salsa
- 5 cups water
Directions:
- At least 6-8 hours before cooking (or overnight), soak dried beans in a bowl. Beans should be covered with enough water to stand 2-inches above beans. Soak a minimum of 6-8 hours or overnight.
- Drain beans, place in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker. Add meat, onion, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, salsa and water.
- Cover slow cooker with lid. Turn on high setting for 7 to 9 hours, or until meat and beans are fork tender.
- Serve in bowls topped with sour cream, cilantro and extra onions, if desired.
