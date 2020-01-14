    Skillet Ham Hash

    Skillet Ham Hash

    Ingredients:

    • 2 tsp. olive oil
    • 1 large green bell pepper (diced)
    • 1 large red bell pepper (diced)
    • 1 medium onion (diced)
    • 1/2 cup low-sodium, low-fat, diced ham (about 4 oz), all visible fat discarded
    • 3 cups frozen, fat-free southern-style diced hash brown potatoes, thawed
    • 1/2 tsp. salt-free Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
    • 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley
    • 1/4 tsp. salt
    • 1/4 tsp. pepper

    Directions:

    1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom.
    2. Cook the bell peppers and onion for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the onion is soft and the bell pepper is tender, stirring occasionally.
    3. Stir in the ham. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
    4. Stir in the hash browns and seasoning blend. Cook without stirring for 4 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown.
    5. Stir (the golden-brown pieces will be redistributed).
    6. Cook without stirring for 4 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the mixture is heated through.
    7. Stir in the parsley, salt, and pepper. Servings  4

     

