Skillet Ham Hash
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 large green bell pepper (diced)
- 1 large red bell pepper (diced)
- 1 medium onion (diced)
- 1/2 cup low-sodium, low-fat, diced ham (about 4 oz), all visible fat discarded
- 3 cups frozen, fat-free southern-style diced hash brown potatoes, thawed
- 1/2 tsp. salt-free Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom.
- Cook the bell peppers and onion for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the onion is soft and the bell pepper is tender, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the ham. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the hash browns and seasoning blend. Cook without stirring for 4 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown.
- Stir (the golden-brown pieces will be redistributed).
- Cook without stirring for 4 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the mixture is heated through.
- Stir in the parsley, salt, and pepper. Servings 4
