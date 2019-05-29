Sour Cream Burgers

Sour Cream Burgers

Yield: Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 1-ounce envelope dried onion soup mix
  • 1/2 cup dried bread crumbs
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, sour cream, onion soup mix, bread crumbs and pepper using your hands. Refrigerate while you heat up the grill so the flavors have a chance to blend.
  2. Preheat a grill for medium heat. Form the ground beef into 8 balls, and flatten into patties. Grill patties for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until well done.

