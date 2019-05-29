Deli Burgers
Yield: Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 8 ounces deli corned beef, coarsely chopped
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 3 tablespoons yellow mustard or Russian dressing
- 2 ounces dill pickle slices
- 6 slices rye bread, toasted
Directions:
- Combine ground beef and corned beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling. About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once.
- Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half. Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
