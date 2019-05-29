Grilled Onion Cheeseburgers
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 large white or yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 4 white or whole wheat hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls, split
- 3 ounces crumbled or shredded cheese (such as smoked mozzarella, goat cheese, feta, blue cheese)
Directions:
- Combine Ground Beef, thyme and garlic in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Brush both sides of onion slices with oil.
- Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onion slices around patties. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Grill onions 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing with oil. (Grilling times for onions remain the same on a gas grill.) Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Place 1 burger on bottom of each bun; top evenly with cheese and grilled onions. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
