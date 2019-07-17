Southwest Green Goddess Wraps

Southwest Green Goddess Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 3 tbsp plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
  • 4 corn tortillas (6 inch)
  • 4 slices southwest style cheese
  • 16 slices English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup chopped plum tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed alfalfa sprouts

Directions:

  1. In bowl, mash avocado; stir in yogurt, lime juice, green onion, parsley, salt and pepper. Spread evenly over tortillas.
  2. Layer cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and sprouts evenly over top; roll up to enclose filling.

