Southwest Green Goddess Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado
- 3 tbsp plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or cilantro leaves
- 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
- 4 corn tortillas (6 inch)
- 4 slices southwest style cheese
- 16 slices English cucumber
- 1/2 cup chopped plum tomatoes
- 1/2 cup loosely packed alfalfa sprouts
Directions:
- In bowl, mash avocado; stir in yogurt, lime juice, green onion, parsley, salt and pepper. Spread evenly over tortillas.
- Layer cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and sprouts evenly over top; roll up to enclose filling.
