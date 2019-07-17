Tomato Bacon Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
- 8 slices bacon
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 8 slices white bread
- 8 slices American cheese
- 8 slices tomato
Directions:
- Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spread butter onto one side of each slice of bread. Lay 4 slices of bread, butter side down, in the skillet. Top with a slice of cheese, 2 slices tomato, bacon, and another slice of cheese. Cover with a slice of bread, butter side out. Fry sandwiches until golden on both sides.
