Barbecued Turkey Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. thinly sliced deli roast or smoked turkey breast
- 3 Tbsp. barbecue sauce
- 2 slices Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese
- ½ cup prepared deli coleslaw
- 2 hamburger buns or hoagie rolls, split and lightly toasted
Directions:
- Separate turkey slices; place on a microwave-safe plate. Brush with barbecue sauce. Cover with waxed paper; microwave at high power 1 minute or until heated through. Arrange turkey on bottoms of rolls; top with cheese and coleslaw. Close sandwiches.
