Barbecued Turkey Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. thinly sliced deli roast or smoked turkey breast
  • 3 Tbsp. barbecue sauce
  • 2 slices Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese
  • ½ cup prepared deli coleslaw
  • 2 hamburger buns or hoagie rolls, split and lightly toasted

Directions:

  1. Separate turkey slices; place on a microwave-safe plate. Brush with barbecue sauce. Cover with waxed paper; microwave at high power 1 minute or until heated through. Arrange turkey on bottoms of rolls; top with cheese and coleslaw. Close sandwiches.

