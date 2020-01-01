Spinach/Mushroom Smothered Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1-3/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 3 cups fresh baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
- 1/2 teaspoon rotisserie chicken seasoning
- 2 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese, halved
Directions:
- Preheat grill or broiler.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and green onions until tender. Stir in spinach and pecans until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat; keep warm.
- Sprinkle chicken with seasoning. Grill, covered, on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat on a greased broiler pan until a thermometer reads 165°, 4-5 minutes per side.
- Top with cheese; grill or broil until cheese is melted. To serve, top with mushroom mixture.
