Spinach/Mushroom Smothered Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1-3/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
  • 1/2 teaspoon rotisserie chicken seasoning
  • 2 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese, halved

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill or broiler.
  2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and green onions until tender. Stir in spinach and pecans until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat; keep warm.
  3. Sprinkle chicken with seasoning. Grill, covered, on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat on a greased broiler pan until a thermometer reads 165°, 4-5 minutes per side.
  4. Top with cheese; grill or broil until cheese is melted. To serve, top with mushroom mixture.

