Split Pea and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups split peas
  • 15 oz vegetable or chicken broth
  • Several cups of water
  • 1/2 large yellow or white onion, diced
  • 1 large bell pepper, any color, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 15 oz. diced tomatoes, partially drained
  • 3 oz. canned chicken, drained (optional)
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/8 tsp. each of white pepper, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, ground clove, onion powder and garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Put split peas and 4-5 cups water in a medium sized pot over high heat. Let it come to a boil. Maintain boil for 15-20 minutes.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a big soup pot over medium heat. Add diced onions; let them cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and diced bell pepper; let them simmer for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add the diced tomatoes, drained chicken and spices, and let it simmer for a few minutes.
  4. Once your legumes are done soaking, drain them using a colander.
  5. Using a blender or immersion blender, puree about half of the legumes with the broth.
  6. Add all your legumes (both pureed and whole) to your soup pot; stir well. If you want the soup to be a little thinner, feel free to add some more water.
  7. Let everything simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.

