Split Pea and Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
- 5 cups split peas
- 15 oz vegetable or chicken broth
- Several cups of water
- 1/2 large yellow or white onion, diced
- 1 large bell pepper, any color, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
- 15 oz. diced tomatoes, partially drained
- 3 oz. canned chicken, drained (optional)
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/8 tsp. each of white pepper, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, ground clove, onion powder and garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Put split peas and 4-5 cups water in a medium sized pot over high heat. Let it come to a boil. Maintain boil for 15-20 minutes.
- Heat the olive oil in a big soup pot over medium heat. Add diced onions; let them cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and diced bell pepper; let them simmer for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the diced tomatoes, drained chicken and spices, and let it simmer for a few minutes.
- Once your legumes are done soaking, drain them using a colander.
- Using a blender or immersion blender, puree about half of the legumes with the broth.
- Add all your legumes (both pureed and whole) to your soup pot; stir well. If you want the soup to be a little thinner, feel free to add some more water.
- Let everything simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.
