Spring Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups cabbage (finely shredded)
- 2 ripe tomatoes (medium, seeded and chopped)
- 1/2 cup canned artichoke hearts (drained and chopped)
- 1 cup green peas (frozen or fresh)
- 2 1/2 cups vegetable juice (low-sodium)
- 1 cup water
- 2 tsp. dried basil
- salt and pepper (freshly ground black pepper, optional, to taste)
Directions:
- In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Saute cabbage, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and peas for 10 minutes.
- Add vegetable juice and water. Bring to boil.
- Reduce heat, add basil and simmer for 10 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender and soup is piping hot.
- Serve in individual serving bowls. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
