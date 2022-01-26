Spring Vegetable Soup

Spring Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups cabbage (finely shredded)
  • 2 ripe tomatoes (medium, seeded and chopped)
  • 1/2 cup canned artichoke hearts (drained and chopped)
  • 1 cup green peas (frozen or fresh)
  • 2 1/2 cups vegetable juice (low-sodium)
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tsp. dried basil
  • salt and pepper (freshly ground black pepper, optional, to taste)

Directions:

  1. In large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat. Saute cabbage, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and peas for 10 minutes.
  2. Add vegetable juice and water. Bring to boil.
  3. Reduce heat, add basil and simmer for 10 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender and soup is piping hot.
  4. Serve in individual serving bowls. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

