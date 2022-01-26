Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients:

  • 4 chicken breast halves
  • 2- 15 oz. cans black beans, undrained
  • 2 -15 oz. cans Mexican stewed tomatoes
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 4 oz. can chopped green chilies
  • 14 1/2 oz. can tomato sauce
  • tortilla chips
  • 2 cups grated cheese

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients except chips and cheese in large slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours.
  2. Just before serving, remove chicken breasts and slice into bite-sized pieces. Stir into soup.
  3. To serve, put a handful of chips in each individual soup bowl. Ladle soup over chips. Top with cheese.

