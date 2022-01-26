Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breast halves
- 2- 15 oz. cans black beans, undrained
- 2 -15 oz. cans Mexican stewed tomatoes
- 1 cup salsa
- 4 oz. can chopped green chilies
- 14 1/2 oz. can tomato sauce
- tortilla chips
- 2 cups grated cheese
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except chips and cheese in large slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours.
- Just before serving, remove chicken breasts and slice into bite-sized pieces. Stir into soup.
- To serve, put a handful of chips in each individual soup bowl. Ladle soup over chips. Top with cheese.
