Stove Top Mac N’ Cheese

Stove Top Mac N’ Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. elbow macaroni
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 6 oz. evaporated milk
  • 1/4 tsp. hot sauce
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • fresh black pepper
  • 1/2 to 3/4 tsp.dry mustard
  • 10 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded

Directions:

  1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta to al dente and drain.
  2. Return to the pot and melt in the butter. Toss to coat.
  3. Whisk together the eggs, milk, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and mustard. Stir into the pasta and add the cheese. Continue to stir over low heat for 3 minutes or until creamy.

