Stove Top Mac N’ Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. elbow macaroni
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 eggs
- 6 oz. evaporated milk
- 1/4 tsp. hot sauce
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- fresh black pepper
- 1/2 to 3/4 tsp.dry mustard
- 10 oz. sharp cheddar, shredded
Directions:
- In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta to al dente and drain.
- Return to the pot and melt in the butter. Toss to coat.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and mustard. Stir into the pasta and add the cheese. Continue to stir over low heat for 3 minutes or until creamy.
