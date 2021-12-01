Spinach Dip in Bread Bowl

Spinach Dip in Bread Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 2 boxes (10 oz) frozen spinach leaves, chopped (do not use fresh, frozen only!)
  • 1 cup regular mayonnaise
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix powder (from 2 oz box)
  • 1 container (16 oz) sour cream
  • 2 cans (8 oz each) water chestnuts (chopped or diced)
  • 3 green onions (finely chopped)
  • 1 loaf Hawaiian or sourdough bread

Directions:

  1. Soak both packages of frozen spinach in warm water to defrost.
  2. Drain spinach well. Ring out spinach like a wet towel to squeeze out excess juice, with hands.
  3. Place spinach in a large bowl and mix in sour cream, onion soup packet, mayo, green onion and water chestnuts. You may add as much mayo and/or sour cream to satisfy your taste. Mix well.
  4. Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 2-4 hrs)
  5. Hollow out a large, round loaf of bread, leaving at least a 2 inch wall. Place bread bowl on tray and pour in the dip.
  6. Use another loaf of bread to cut up and use for dipping.

