Spinach Dip in Bread Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 boxes (10 oz) frozen spinach leaves, chopped (do not use fresh, frozen only!)
- 1 cup regular mayonnaise
- 1 envelope onion soup mix powder (from 2 oz box)
- 1 container (16 oz) sour cream
- 2 cans (8 oz each) water chestnuts (chopped or diced)
- 3 green onions (finely chopped)
- 1 loaf Hawaiian or sourdough bread
Directions:
- Soak both packages of frozen spinach in warm water to defrost.
- Drain spinach well. Ring out spinach like a wet towel to squeeze out excess juice, with hands.
- Place spinach in a large bowl and mix in sour cream, onion soup packet, mayo, green onion and water chestnuts. You may add as much mayo and/or sour cream to satisfy your taste. Mix well.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 2-4 hrs)
- Hollow out a large, round loaf of bread, leaving at least a 2 inch wall. Place bread bowl on tray and pour in the dip.
- Use another loaf of bread to cut up and use for dipping.
