Strawberry Cheesecake Lemon Bars
Yield: 24 bars
Ingredients:
- 1 box lemon cake mix
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/3 cup lemonade + 2 teaspoons
- 1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup strawberry preserves
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- sprinkles
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 pan with nonstick spray.
- Mix together the dry cake mix, the butter, and 1/3 cup lemonade until a soft dough forms. Press half the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan. The dough will be sticky, but keep pressing until it is evenly spread on the bottom of the pan. Nonstick spray on your hands also helps.
- Beat the cream cheese and sugar until creamy. Add the egg and beat again. Spread the cheesecake evenly over the dough in the pan.
- Place the strawberry preserves in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. Drop by small spoonfuls all over the top of the cheesecake layer. Very carefully drag a knife through the cheesecake to swirl in the strawberry preserves.
- Take small pieces of the remaining dough and press flat in the palm of your hand. Place the pieces over the top of the cheesecake. Cover as much of the cheesecake as you can. There will be some places where the cheesecake will still show.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Refrigerate until completely chilled.
- Stir together the powdered sugar and remaining lemonade. Drizzle over the chilled bars. Top with sprinkles. Let set. Cut into 24 bars. Keep refrigerated in a sealed container.
