Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Meringue Pie
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1-1/4 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 Egg yolks, beaten
- 3/4 cup half-and-half
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups sliced fresh OR frozen rhubarb
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 Basic Egg & Lemon Juice Piecrust (9-inch), unbaked
MERINGUE:
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/3 cup cold water
- 5 Egg whites, room temperature
- 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Heat oven to 425°F. MIX sugar and flour in medium bowl. WHISK in egg yolks, half-and-half and vanilla; beat until blended. Gently fold in rhubarb and strawberries. Pour into piecrust.
- BAKE in center of 425°F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350°F. Continue baking until almost set, 25 to 30 minutes; center will jiggle slightly.
- Immediately make Meringue: Dissolve cornstarch in cold water in one cup glass measure. Microwave on High 30 seconds; stir. Microwave until mixture boils, 15 to 30 seconds longer. Remove; cover. Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in mixer bowl with whisk attachment on high speed until foamy. Beating constantly, Add sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating after each addition until sugar is dissolved before adding the next. Continue beating until whites are glossy and stand in soft peaks. Beating constantly, Add cornstarch paste, 1 to 2 Tbsp. at a time. Beat in vanilla. Quickly spread meringue evenly over pie filling, starting at edge and sealing to crust all around; swirl with back of spoon.
- Bake in upper third of 350°F oven until lightly browned, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool on wire rack 1 hour, then refrigerate 3 to 4 hours before serving.
