Sundae Bar Dessert

Ingredients:

  • 12 ice cream sandwiches
  • 1 can cherry pie filling
  • 1 (8 oz. or 12 oz.) tub whipped topping
  • 1 (7 oz.) bottle quick-hardening ice cream topping

Directions:

  1. Lay 6 ice cream sandwiches in a 13″ x 9″ cake pan. Spoon pie filling over sandwiches. Spoon whipped topping over pie filling to cover.
  2. Lay remaining sandwiches over topping. Cover sandwiches with remaining whipped topping. You may adjust amount to suit your taste.
  3. Drizzle ice cream shell topping over all and freeze for 1 hour.
  4. Garnish with more whipped topping if desired.

