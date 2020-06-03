Sundae Bar Dessert
Ingredients:
- 12 ice cream sandwiches
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- 1 (8 oz. or 12 oz.) tub whipped topping
- 1 (7 oz.) bottle quick-hardening ice cream topping
Directions:
- Lay 6 ice cream sandwiches in a 13″ x 9″ cake pan. Spoon pie filling over sandwiches. Spoon whipped topping over pie filling to cover.
- Lay remaining sandwiches over topping. Cover sandwiches with remaining whipped topping. You may adjust amount to suit your taste.
- Drizzle ice cream shell topping over all and freeze for 1 hour.
- Garnish with more whipped topping if desired.
