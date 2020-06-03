Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- pinch salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons butter
Directions:
- Beat the eggs and sugar until very light and add the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Scald the milk and stir in the butter or margarine until melted.
- Add the sifted ingredients alternately with the milk to the eggs and sugar.
- Bake in a greased 9-inch square cake pan in a 350 degrees F oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Split the cake and fill with English Lemon Curd. Sprinkle the top with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!