Hot Milk Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • pinch salt
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons butter

Directions:

  1. Beat the eggs and sugar until very light and add the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
  2. Scald the milk and stir in the butter or margarine until melted.
  3. Add the sifted ingredients alternately with the milk to the eggs and sugar.
  4. Bake in a greased 9-inch square cake pan in a 350 degrees F oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Split the cake and fill with English Lemon Curd. Sprinkle the top with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.

