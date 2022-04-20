Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium russet potatoes
- 8 ounces extra lean ground turkey
- 1 cup broccoli florets chopped
- 1 cup water
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground pepper
Directions:
- Pierce potatoes all over with a fork. Place in the microwave and cook on medium, turning twice, until potatoes are soft (about 15 minutes).
- Meanwhile, brown meat in skillet over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
- Increase to high heat, add broccoli and water to the pan, cover and cook until tender (about 3-4 minutes). Drain the broccoli and add to the meat.
- Carefully cut off top third of the cooked potatoes, scoop out the insides and put into a medium bowl. Place potato shells into a small baking dish.
- Add 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper to the potato insides and mash with a fork. Add the potato mixture to the broccoli and meat; stir to combine.
- Evenly divide the potato mixture among the potato shells and top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.
- Microwave on high or place potatoes under the broiler for about 2-4 minutes or until filling is hot and cheese is melted.
