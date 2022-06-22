Sweet Corn and Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs, large
- 2 cups half and half or milk
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 4 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 8.25-oz. can sweet cream of corn
- 1-1/2 cups cooked long grain rice
- Cinnamon/sugar mixture (prepared or 1 tsp. cinnamon to 1 Tbsp. sugar)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In ungreased casserole, whisk first four ingredients. Add corn and rice and combine.
- Bake in oven for 35 minutes.
- Stir to distribute corn throughout the pudding; sprinkle entire top with cinnamon and sugar mixture and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes or until center does not jiggle.
- Serve warm or cold, plain or with dollop of whipped cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!