Sweet Corn and Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs, large
  • 2 cups half and half or milk
  • 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 4 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 8.25-oz. can sweet cream of corn
  • 1-1/2 cups cooked long grain rice
  • Cinnamon/sugar mixture (prepared or 1 tsp. cinnamon to 1 Tbsp. sugar)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In ungreased casserole, whisk first four ingredients. Add corn and rice and combine.
  3. Bake in oven for 35 minutes.
  4. Stir to distribute corn throughout the pudding; sprinkle entire top with cinnamon and sugar mixture and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes or until center does not jiggle.
  5. Serve warm or cold, plain or with dollop of whipped cream.

