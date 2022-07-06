Summer Veggie and Shrimp Sauté

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium yellow potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 1 medium red bell pepper (coarsely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup white grape juice
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tsp. vinegar
  • 12 ounces frozen jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • 1 medium fresh zucchini (cut in small chunks)
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon (divided)
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

    • Directions:

    1. Pierce the skin of each potato with a fork; microwave potatoes on high for 2 minutes. Turn potatoes over and microwave 2 more minutes. Remove from microwave and let cool slightly.
    2. While potatoes are cooling, heat olive oil in large saucepan. Add garlic, onion, and bell pepper, and cook about 3-4 minutes. Cube potatoes. Add juice, water, and vinegar to saucepan; bring to boil. Add shrimp, zucchini, potatoes, and seasoning.
    3. Return to boil, and simmer 5-8 minutes, until shrimp, potatoes, and zucchini are done. The flesh of the shrimp should be an opaque color.
    4. Halve the lemon; squeeze juice from half the lemon into the saucepan. Serve the Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges cut from the remaining lemon half.

