Summer Veggie and Shrimp Sauté
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Pierce the skin of each potato with a fork; microwave potatoes on high for 2 minutes. Turn potatoes over and microwave 2 more minutes. Remove from microwave and let cool slightly.
- While potatoes are cooling, heat olive oil in large saucepan. Add garlic, onion, and bell pepper, and cook about 3-4 minutes. Cube potatoes. Add juice, water, and vinegar to saucepan; bring to boil. Add shrimp, zucchini, potatoes, and seasoning.
- Return to boil, and simmer 5-8 minutes, until shrimp, potatoes, and zucchini are done. The flesh of the shrimp should be an opaque color.
- Halve the lemon; squeeze juice from half the lemon into the saucepan. Serve the Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges cut from the remaining lemon half.
