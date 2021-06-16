Summer Squash Pie
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Zucchini and Yellow Squash combined, grated with skin on
- 1/2 cup Onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup Swiss Cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, grated
- 1 cup Bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
- 1 cup Italian Sausage, cooked, drained and crumbled
- 1 Pie Shell, unbaked, 9-inch
- 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped and lightly sautéed in virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Combine zucchini, squash, onion, cheeses, bacon, sausage, and garlic. Mix all ingredients well and pour mixture into pie shell. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown on top.