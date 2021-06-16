Stove Top Butternut Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups butternut squash peeled, seeded and cut into small cubes
  • 1 medium apple peeled, cored and cut into small cubes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar firmly packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet add the 4 cups of butternut cubes. Add the apples cut into cubes. Sprinkle the salt and raisins over the butternut squash and apples. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until the squash cubes are tender. Drain off the excess liquid. Stir in the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans. Remove to a serving dish and sprinkle the top with the coconut if desired. Serves 4 to 6

