Summer Veggies with Bow-Tie Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 2 yellow crook-neck squash, sliced
  • 2 zucchini, sliced
  • 12 baby carrots, sliced
  • 1/2 head red/purple cabbage, chopped, about 2.5 cups
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, sliced
  • 2 tsp canola oil
  • 1 (16 ounce) box bowtie pasta
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

Directions:

  1. In skillet, put all vegetables with sprays of butter. Place lid on vegetables and cook until tender. In sauce pan, prepare pasta as directed on box. Drain pasta, and toss with cooked vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan Cheese

