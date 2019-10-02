One Pot Sausage Broccoli Pasta
Ingredients:
- 5 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 pound ground Italian sausage, mild or spicy
- 1 pound uncooked penne pasta
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 cups water
- 1 head broccoli, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Directions:
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer sausage to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and set aside.
- Add penne pasta, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and water to skillet and bring to a boil. Cook 7 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add chopped broccoli and heavy cream and cook 5 minutes more, stirring frequently.
- Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter, parmesan cheese, and sausage, and cook 1-2 minutes until pasta is al dente and sauce is smooth.
- Serve immediately with additional parmesan cheese.
