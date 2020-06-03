Sweet Milk Pancakes

Sweet Milk Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose white flour
  • 2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1-1/3 cups milk
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, soda, and sugar.
  2. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, then add the milk and oil and blend well.
  3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, whisking together until smooth.
  4. Ladle the batter onto a hot oiled griddle or skillet and cook until browned on both sides. Serve hot.

