Sweet Milk Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose white flour
- 2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1-1/3 cups milk
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, soda, and sugar.
- In a small bowl, beat the eggs, then add the milk and oil and blend well.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, whisking together until smooth.
- Ladle the batter onto a hot oiled griddle or skillet and cook until browned on both sides. Serve hot.
