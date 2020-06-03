Dairy Delight

Dairy Delight

Ingredients:

  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups of milk
  • 1/2 cup of honey
  • 2 cups of cream
  • 3 teaspoons of vanilla

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan combine the eggs and the milk and beat the mixture until smooth.
  2. Next, add the honey. Stir the mixture over low heat for about ten minutes. Stir constantly until thickened. Mixture then should be of a smooth consistency and coat the spoon.
  3. Cool the mixture. After the mixture cools, stir in the cream and the vanilla.
  4. Using a stainless steel bowl, cake pan, or freezer tray, transfer the mixture to the freezer and freeze overnight.

