Dairy Delight
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups of milk
- 1/2 cup of honey
- 2 cups of cream
- 3 teaspoons of vanilla
Directions:
- In a large saucepan combine the eggs and the milk and beat the mixture until smooth.
- Next, add the honey. Stir the mixture over low heat for about ten minutes. Stir constantly until thickened. Mixture then should be of a smooth consistency and coat the spoon.
- Cool the mixture. After the mixture cools, stir in the cream and the vanilla.
- Using a stainless steel bowl, cake pan, or freezer tray, transfer the mixture to the freezer and freeze overnight.
