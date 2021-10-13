Sweet Potato and Ricotta Latkes
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces potatoes, peeled, approx. 2 cups
- 3 Tbsp. part-skim ricotta cheese
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. finely grated orange zest
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 egg (lightly beaten)
- 1/3 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 4 tsp. confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Grate potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Stir in ricotta, flour, sugar, orange peel, baking powder and salt. Add eggs and raisins; mix until well combined.
- In a large, heavy, non-stick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Using a tablespoon, spoon potato mixture into skillet, using about 2 tablespoons per pancake. (Skillet should hold about 4 pancakes at a time.) Flatten mixture slightly with a spatula. Cook pancakes 2 minutes, then flip and cook another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer pancakes to a baking sheet while cooking the remaining pancakes.
- Place cooked pancakes in the oven and bake 10 minutes or until pancakes are cooked through.
