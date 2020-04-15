Sweet Potato Buttermilk Biscuits
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
- 1 small sweet potato, peeled & cubed (1/2 cup mashed)
- 1/3-1/2 cup buttermilk
Directions:
- Steam sweet potatoes in a steamer basket until fork tender. Mash and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add in cubes of cold butter and incorporate them into the flour mixture with your fingers until the flour resembles sand.
- Mix in 1/2 cup mashed sweet potato and buttermilk. Continue mixing until the dough comes together.
- Dump out dough onto a floured surface and fold the dough over onto itself a couple times. Use you fingers to press dough to a 1-inch thickness. Using the top of a glass, cut out the biscuits (I used a martini glass shaker). I got 7 biscuits out of my dough.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits look fluffy and the tops are just starting to brown. Serve in an airtight container for up to a week.
