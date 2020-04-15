Sweet Potato Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
  • 1 small sweet potato, peeled & cubed (1/2 cup mashed)
  • 1/3-1/2 cup buttermilk

Directions:

  1. Steam sweet potatoes in a steamer basket until fork tender. Mash and set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  3. In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add in cubes of cold butter and incorporate them into the flour mixture with your fingers until the flour resembles sand.
  4. Mix in 1/2 cup mashed sweet potato and buttermilk. Continue mixing until the dough comes together.
  5. Dump out dough onto a floured surface and fold the dough over onto itself a couple times. Use you fingers to press dough to a 1-inch thickness. Using the top of a glass, cut out the biscuits (I used a martini glass shaker). I got 7 biscuits out of my dough.
  6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits look fluffy and the tops are just starting to brown. Serve in an airtight container for up to a week.

