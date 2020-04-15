Buttermilk Tart
Crust Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1/3 cup butter, cubed
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tablespoon cream or milk
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- Zest of 1 lemon
Directions:
- Place flour, almonds, butter, sugar and egg yolk in a food processor. Run for 10 seconds or until well mixed. Add enough cream to make a stiff dough. Knead several times on a lightly floured board and then press onto the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan, pressing 2 inches high on the sides. Prick with the tines of a fork on the bottom and sides and chill for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake for 20 minutes; remove from oven and let cool slightly.
- To prepare filling, whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl. Pour into crust and return to oven.
- Bake for 50 minutes or until filling is set in the center, tenting with foil if the top of the crust browns too quickly. Let cool before serving.
