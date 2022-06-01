Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese
Ingredients:
- 1 (16 oz.) box whole wheat pasta
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. all purpose flour
- 2½ cups milk
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 (16 oz.) can sweet potatoes, rinsed, drained & mashed (or 2 cups mashed, cooked sweet potato)
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Place in bowl and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9″x13″ baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Melt butter in a small pot. Whisk in flour. Gradually whisk in milk to prevent lumps from forming. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture thickens, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes.
- Add cheddar cheese, salt, and sweet potatoes. Whisk until smooth.
- Stir cheese mixture into pasta. Transfer to baking dish. Sprinkle top with breadcrumbs and parmesan. Bake until bubbly and breadcrumbs start to brown, about 20 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!