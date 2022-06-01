Banana Split’Wich

Ingredients:

2 boxes brownie mix (to make two 8-by-8- or 9-by-9-inch pans of brownies), plus 2 times mix-in ingredients on box

3 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced

3 cups vanilla ice cream, softened

One 21-oz. can cherry pie filling

1 cup chopped roasted peanuts

Directions:

Preheat oven 25°F higher than brownie mix instructions. Line two 9-by-13-inch baking pans with parchment or foil and oil parchment or foil. Make brownie batter according to package directions. Divide batter between prepared pans, spreading each into a thin, even layer. Bake both until a tester comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes or 1/3 to 1/2 of suggested cooking time. Set aside and allow to cool completely. Remove brownies from pans and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Re-line one baking pans with plastic wrap, extending beyond edges of all 4 sides. Arrange one brownie in the pan top side down. Top with bananas, arranging slices in an even layer (you may not need them all). Top with ice cream, spreading it into an even layer. Top with cherry pie filling, spreading it into an even layer. Top with remaining brownie, top side up. Seal tightly with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours or overnight. Arrange peanuts on a small plate. Use plastic wrap to remove uncut ice cream sandwiches from pan. Cut into squares and press the two edges of each sandwich into the peanuts. Serve immediately or refreeze until ready to serve. Makes 12 to 16.

Tip: It helps to prep all your ingredients in advance, get all your utensils within reach, and make room in the freezer before you start assembling the sandwiches—so that once you do, you can work quickly.

