Originally published December 5, 1919
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. round steak, cut 2” thick
- 1/2 cup flour, to which is added salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup ham or bacon drippings
- a few slices onion
- 1/2 green pepper, chopped fine
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 cup strained tomatoes
Directions:
- Pound the seasoned flour into the meat with the edge of a heavy plate or utensil for that purpose. Heat the fat. Brown the meat quickly in the fat; add onion, green pepper, boiling water and tomato. Cover closely. Simmer two hours. This may be cooked in a casserole in the oven. Other vegetables may be added, if desired.
