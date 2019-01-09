Swiss Steak

Originally published December 5, 1919

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. round steak, cut 2” thick
  • 1/2 cup flour, to which is added salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup ham or bacon drippings
  • a few slices onion
  • 1/2 green pepper, chopped fine
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 cup strained tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Pound the seasoned flour into the meat with the edge of a heavy plate or utensil for that purpose. Heat the fat. Brown the meat quickly in the fat; add onion, green pepper, boiling water and tomato. Cover closely. Simmer two hours. This may be cooked in a casserole in the oven. Other vegetables may be added, if desired.

