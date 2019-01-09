Originally published October 31, 1919
Ingredients:
- 1/2 tsp. mustard
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs (yolks)
- 1 cup olive oil (or other cooking oil)
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar or lemon juice
- cayenne
Directions:
- Mix yolks and add mustard, salt and cayenne. Add the oil a few drops at a time and stir steadily. When half of the oil has been used, or when the dressing has become very thick, alternate with a few drops vinegar. Continue with this process until both are used. If the dressing curdles, start the process over again, beginning with a fresh yolk in a clean bowl, adding a little of the curdled dressing at a time and stirring constantly.
