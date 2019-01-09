Mayonnaise Dressing

By -
0
18

Originally published October 31, 1919

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 tsp. mustard
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 eggs (yolks)
  • 1 cup olive oil (or other cooking oil)
  • 2 Tbsp. vinegar or lemon juice
  • cayenne

Directions:

  1. Mix yolks and add mustard, salt and cayenne. Add the oil a few drops at a time and stir steadily. When half of the oil has been used, or when the dressing has become very thick, alternate with a few drops vinegar. Continue with this process until both are used. If the dressing curdles, start the process over again, beginning with a fresh yolk in a clean bowl, adding a little of the curdled dressing at a time and stirring constantly.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSwiss Steak
Next articleJudge Fudge

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.