Take-Along Homemade Cupcakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • ¾ tsp. salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1½ cups milk
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners.
  • Combine sifted flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.
  • Whisk eggs together in a second bowl for 1 to 2 minutes. Beat milk, oil, and vanilla extract together in another large bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until incorporated.
  • Add the flour mixture in increments, making sure it mixes in well. Fold in eggs.
  • Scoop batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Top with your favorite frosting.

