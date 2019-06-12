Three Fruit Punch

Three Fruit Punch
Originally published on: August 7, 1963

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup tea leaves
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 2 cups orange juice
  • 2 Tbsp. artificial sweetener
  • 1 qt. ginger ale

Directions:

  1. Combine tea leaves and cold water; refrigerate overnight.
  2. Strain. Add juices and sweetener.
  3. Just before serving, add ginger ale.
  4. Pour over ice in tall glasses. Garnish, if desired, with orange slices, maraschino cherries and mint.

