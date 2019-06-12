Three Fruit Punch
Originally published on: August 7, 1963
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup tea leaves
- 3 cups cold water
- 2 1/2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice
- 2 cups orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. artificial sweetener
- 1 qt. ginger ale
Directions:
- Combine tea leaves and cold water; refrigerate overnight.
- Strain. Add juices and sweetener.
- Just before serving, add ginger ale.
- Pour over ice in tall glasses. Garnish, if desired, with orange slices, maraschino cherries and mint.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!