Yorkshire Pudding
Originally published on: November 2, 1960
Submitted by: Mrs. Albert Wickline of Columbiana, Ohio.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk
Directions:
- Sift flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk gradually until it makes smooth paste. Then add well-beaten eggs.
- Put 3 tablespoons beef drippings into 6×9 inch pan. Pour in batter and bake at 400°F. for 30 to 40 minutes.
