Yorkshire Pudding
Originally published on: November 2, 1960

Submitted by: of Columbiana, Ohio.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Sift flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk gradually until it makes smooth paste. Then add well-beaten eggs.
  2. Put 3 tablespoons beef drippings into 6×9 inch pan. Pour in batter and bake at 400°F. for 30 to 40 minutes.

