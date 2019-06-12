Vanilla Raisin Drop Cookies

Vanilla Raisin Drop Cookies
Originally published on: November 23, 1060

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 3/4 tsp. double-acting baking powder
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup softened butter
  • 1/2 cup seedless raisins
  • 1 egg, unbeaten
  • 3 Tbsp. milk

Directions:

  1. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt.
  2. Gradually mix sugar with butter and pure vanilla extract.
  3. Beat in egg. Stir in raisins and milk.
  4. Add sifted flour mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition.
  5. For each cookie, drop rounded 1/2 teaspoonful of dough at a time on lightly greased cookie sheets.
  6. Bake in preheated moderate oven (375°F), 10 minutes, or until lightly browned around edges. Cool on wire rack. Store in tightly closed cookie box or jar.

