Vanilla Raisin Drop Cookies
Originally published on: November 23, 1060
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 3/4 tsp. double-acting baking powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup softened butter
- 1/2 cup seedless raisins
- 1 egg, unbeaten
- 3 Tbsp. milk
Directions:
- Sift together flour, baking powder and salt.
- Gradually mix sugar with butter and pure vanilla extract.
- Beat in egg. Stir in raisins and milk.
- Add sifted flour mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition.
- For each cookie, drop rounded 1/2 teaspoonful of dough at a time on lightly greased cookie sheets.
- Bake in preheated moderate oven (375°F), 10 minutes, or until lightly browned around edges. Cool on wire rack. Store in tightly closed cookie box or jar.
