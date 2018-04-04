Ingredients:
- 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 3 (2-inch) cinnamon sticks
- 3 lemon slices
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to simmer; reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove and discard lemon slices and cinnamon sticks. Pour mixture into blender container and process until smooth.
- Meanwhile, in clean saucepan, heat butter over medium-low heat. Add flour and stir to combine. Gradually add puréed soup, whisking constantly until smooth. Simmer on low, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. May be prepared to this point and stored, covered, in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
- When ready to serve, heat to simmer; stir in cream and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve piping hot in warm soup bowls.