Tuna Melts on English Muffins

By -
0
12

Tuna Melts on English Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 stalk celery, minced
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 3 Tbsp. pickle relish
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 2 cans water packed tuna, drained and flaked
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 whole English muffins, split
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together minced celery, onion, pickle relish, lemon, salt, pepper, and tuna. Fold in the mayo last.
  3. Spread out English muffin halves on a baking sheet. Add a slice of Swiss cheese to the bottom of each muffin. Top each muffin with about three tablespoons of tuna salad mix. Top with another slice of cheese.
  4. Bake the tuna melts for 12 to 15 minutes until muffins are browned around the edges and the cheese is melted.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCrab Quiche
Next articleAir Fryer Coconut Shrimp

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.