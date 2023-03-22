Tuna Melts on English Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 stalk celery, minced
- 1/4 cup minced red onion
- 3 Tbsp. pickle relish
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 2 cans water packed tuna, drained and flaked
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 4 whole English muffins, split
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a medium bowl, stir together minced celery, onion, pickle relish, lemon, salt, pepper, and tuna. Fold in the mayo last.
- Spread out English muffin halves on a baking sheet. Add a slice of Swiss cheese to the bottom of each muffin. Top each muffin with about three tablespoons of tuna salad mix. Top with another slice of cheese.
- Bake the tuna melts for 12 to 15 minutes until muffins are browned around the edges and the cheese is melted.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!