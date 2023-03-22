Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 lb. large shrimp (16/20 count), peeled and deveined, tails on
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- Pina Colada dipping sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Spray the basket of a 3.5-quart air fryer with cooking spray and set aside. Pat the shrimp dry between a couple of paper towels, and then season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Pulse the coconut and panko in a food processor until finely chopped and uniform in size. Transfer to a shallow bowl.
- Whisk the flour with ¾ tsp. salt ¼ tsp pepper in another shallow bowl or a baking dish.
- Whisk the eggs with a pinch of salt in a third shallow bowl.
- Dip a shrimp in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess, then dip in the beaten egg. Dredge in the coconut-panko mixture, turning until evenly coated. Transfer to a large plate or a rimmed baking sheet and continue until all the shrimp are coated.
- Preheat the air fryer to 385 F. Working in batches, place some of the shrimp in the fryer basket in a single layer, then spray lightly with more nonstick cooking spray. Cook until the shrimp are golden brown and cooked through, flipping halfway through, about 10 minutes total.
