Crab Quiche

Crab Quiche

Ingredients:

  • 2 unbaked 9-inch pastry shells
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1-1/2 cups milk
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1-1/2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese
  • 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 6 to 8 oz. crabmeat
  • 1 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

Directions:

  1. In each pie pan, line each pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 400 F for 5 minutes. Remove foil.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg; set aside.
  3. Combine cheeses and flour; add to egg mixture. Stir in crab and spinach. Pour into pastry shells.
  4. Bake at 350 F for 50-55 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm.

