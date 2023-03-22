Crab Quiche
Ingredients:
- 2 unbaked 9-inch pastry shells
- 6 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1-1/2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 6 to 8 oz. crabmeat
- 1 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained
Directions:
- In each pie pan, line each pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 400 F for 5 minutes. Remove foil.
- In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg; set aside.
- Combine cheeses and flour; add to egg mixture. Stir in crab and spinach. Pour into pastry shells.
- Bake at 350 F for 50-55 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm.
